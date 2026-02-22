Strategic Shift: Top Maoist Commander Devji Surrenders, Signaling Major Setback for CPI (Maoist)
Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, a key strategist and Maoist commander, has surrendered, delivering a significant blow to the Maoist organization. His surrender comes ahead of an approaching government deadline to end Naxalism. Devji, once a central committee and politburo member, led a faction favoring armed struggle, highlighting divisions within the group.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devji, a leading strategist of the Maoist movement, has surrendered to the authorities in Telangana, according to a senior police official.
Devji's resignation from the CPI (Maoist) is especially crucial as the Indian government approaches a March 2026 deadline to combat Naxal activities. His departure highlights internal rifts within the group, with Devji upholding the armed struggle strategy despite calls for a ceasefire by other senior members.
The surrender of Devji, once a key figure in the CPI (Maoist) and a stronghold leader from Telangana, marks a significant shift in the Naxal landscape, reinforcing police efforts to mainstream former militants as part of a broader rehabilitation strategy.
