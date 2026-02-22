Strategic Shift: Top Maoist Commander Devji Surrenders, Signaling Major Setback for CPI (Maoist)

In a significant development, Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devji, a leading strategist of the Maoist movement, has surrendered to the authorities in Telangana, according to a senior police official.

Devji's resignation from the CPI (Maoist) is especially crucial as the Indian government approaches a March 2026 deadline to combat Naxal activities. His departure highlights internal rifts within the group, with Devji upholding the armed struggle strategy despite calls for a ceasefire by other senior members.

The surrender of Devji, once a key figure in the CPI (Maoist) and a stronghold leader from Telangana, marks a significant shift in the Naxal landscape, reinforcing police efforts to mainstream former militants as part of a broader rehabilitation strategy.

