Kerala's Political Crossroads: CPI(M) Calls for Stability Amid Calls for Change

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby criticized calls for a change in Kerala's government. At the Kerala Study Congress, he argued that continuity is crucial to preserve achievements and prevent a return to corruption. Cultural figures, however, express concerns about administrative continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:08 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby addressed the Kerala Study Congress, criticizing those advocating for a governmental change, which he believes would undo a decade of progress in the state. Baby argued that such a shift could lead to the resurgence of corruption and communalism that once plagued Kerala.

While cultural figures and Left supporters, including K Satchidanandan and Sara Joseph, suggest that a change might benefit Kerala, Baby insists that Kerala's current state is a result of significant sacrifices. He questioned the rationale of opposing the existing government when it risks the state's development and governance.

Baby emphasized the need for constructive criticism and cooperation for advancing development activities, highlighting that local self-government under UDF backed poverty eradication efforts. He urged the opposition leader to engage constructively, warning against generalizing isolated incidents to mislead the public.

