Political Shift: From CPI(M) to TMC

Pratikur Rahaman, former CPI(M) leader, joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) after resigning due to discontent within the Marxist party. Rahaman believes TMC effectively counters BJP's influence. His defection was marked by TMC's embrace of young, dynamic leaders committed to fighting communal forces and serving the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:53 IST
In a surprising political shift, Pratikur Rahaman, erstwhile leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has officially joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal. Rahaman's resignation from CPI(M) on February 16 preceded his announcement on Saturday.

The move, in the presence of prominent TMC figure and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, signaled Rahaman's dissent from the Marxist ideology under which he claimed to feel 'suffocated.' Rahaman emphasized his intent to oppose BJP's perceived divisive tactics, which he claims only TMC can effectively counteract.

Rahaman's defection resonated with TMC's strategy under Banerjee's leadership to rally dynamic young leaders committed to battling Hindutva forces and advocating for socio-economic reform. The CPI(M) promptly expelled Rahaman, citing serious anti-party activities, as the political landscape in West Bengal witnesses an ongoing reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

