Cameroon Politics in Flux: Tchiroma's Bid for Presidency Sparks Change

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, once an ally of Cameroon's long-standing leader Paul Biya, resigns from government to run for president in the October elections. His defection might signal a significant political shift after four decades of Biya's rule, creating potential realignment in Cameroon's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:38 IST
In a bold political move, Issa Tchiroma Bakary has resigned from his position within Cameroon's government to challenge President Paul Biya in the upcoming October elections. This decision marks a significant shift in the country's politics, potentially reshaping alliances in the region.

Tchiroma, a notable figure in Cameroonian politics, served as a spokesperson for Biya's administration and once held the roles of transport and communication minister. His announcement was made during an interview with a social media influencer, where he highlighted the overwhelming calls for change that spurred his decision to leave the government and pursue the presidency.

This development casts new uncertainty on the future of Cameroon's leadership, which has remained largely unchanged for over forty years. Analysts suggest Tchiroma's candidacy could inspire other northern political figures to enter the race, indicating a potential realignment of the political elite in Cameroon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

