Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Unveils New SAD Leadership

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal's president, revealed the party's new organizational blueprint, appointing Balwinder Singh Bhunder as secretary general and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema as secretary. The announcement also highlighted various new leaders for the Youth Akali Dal, Istri Wing, and Students Organisation of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:56 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Unveils New SAD Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has announced significant changes in the party's leadership structure. The new lineup introduces fresh faces and appoints notable figures to key positions.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder takes on the role of secretary general, while Dr Daljit Singh Cheema has been named secretary. Meanwhile, N K Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the party's cashier.

The announcement also saw the introduction of new leaders for significant wings: Sarabjit Singh Jhijhar will head the Youth Akali Dal, Hargobind Kaur will preside over the Istri Wing, and Ranbir Singh Rana Dhillon will lead the Students Organisation of India (SOI), SAD's student wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025