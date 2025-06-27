Sukhbir Singh Badal Unveils New SAD Leadership

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has announced significant changes in the party's leadership structure. The new lineup introduces fresh faces and appoints notable figures to key positions.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder takes on the role of secretary general, while Dr Daljit Singh Cheema has been named secretary. Meanwhile, N K Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the party's cashier.

The announcement also saw the introduction of new leaders for significant wings: Sarabjit Singh Jhijhar will head the Youth Akali Dal, Hargobind Kaur will preside over the Istri Wing, and Ranbir Singh Rana Dhillon will lead the Students Organisation of India (SOI), SAD's student wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)