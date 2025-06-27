Left Menu

Newsom Sues Fox News for Defamation: A $787 Million Battle

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the network of spreading false information about a phone call with Donald Trump. The suit claims Fox acted with malice to harm Newsom's reputation, during a politically controversial period.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:34 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal action against Fox News, filing a $787 million defamation lawsuit over claims the network misrepresented his communications with former President Donald Trump during the federal immigration crackdown.

The lawsuit, submitted in Delaware, accuses Fox of deliberately protecting Trump's falsehoods by defaming Newsom, further suggesting punitive damages mirroring those paid by Fox in a previous Dominion Voting Systems case. Newsom is demanding a public retraction and an apology from host Jesse Watters.

This legal battle underscores the political tensions between Newsom, a potential Democratic presidential contender, and Fox News, a conservative bastion. Newsom's suit is set against the backdrop of another Trump-related defamation suit involving major media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

