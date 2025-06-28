Uproar at UVA: President Resigns Amid Trump Administration Pressure
James Ryan, President of the University of Virginia, resigned due to pressure from President Trump's administration over diversity policies. Ryan prioritized the university's welfare, citing potential job and funding losses. Virginia senators criticized the administration's demands as threats to educational freedom.
James Ryan, the President of the University of Virginia, has stepped down amid pressure from President Donald Trump's administration concerning the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
In his resignation letter, Ryan expressed that resisting federal demands would endanger students, faculty, and funding. Virginia's Democratic senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner condemned the administration's actions as harmful to both the university and the state.
The Justice Department's scrutiny of UVA centered on racial considerations in student admissions, leading to Ryan's resignation to avoid broader repercussions. This move is part of a broader federal campaign targeting higher education institutions over alleged ideological biases.
