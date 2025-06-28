Justice Delayed: Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Udaipur Tailor's Case

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP's handling of the Udaipur tailor beheading case, alleging that justice remains unserved even after three years. He accused the BJP of exploiting the case for political gain while neglecting proper judicial procedures.

Gehlot highlighted that during his tenure, swift action was taken as the accused were apprehended within four hours, but blamed the BJP for spreading misinformation instead of facilitating justice. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was criticized for its poor witness testimony rate and the absence of fast-track courts.

He further expressed concerns over the ongoing delay in justice and questioned the central government's and NIA's efficiency. The case, initially filed at a Udaipur police station, is now under a CBI court's purview. Gehlot insisted that justice would have been served if the state police handled the case, instead of the NIA.

