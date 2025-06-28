Ceasefire Prospects in Gaza Amid Ongoing Crisis

In the midst of an escalating humanitarian crisis, at least 34 Palestinians were confirmed dead following Israeli airstrikes across Gaza this weekend. Health officials report that the strikes aimed at various targets, including a shelter at Palestine Stadium and a tent in southern Gaza, have left many more injured.

President Donald Trump indicated that a ceasefire might be within reach, with Israeli Minister Ron Dermer expected in Washington for talks. This diplomatic effort comes amid a war that has devastated the region, with tens of thousands killed over the past year and a half.

As hopes for a ceasefire rise, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens. Essential supplies remain scarce, and efforts by the United Nations to distribute food have been disrupted by violence. The continuing conflict raises questions about lasting peace in the region, underlining the complexity of diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)