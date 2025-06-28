Air India Faces In-Flight Unruliness: Passenger Escalation Leads to Security Involvement
Air India confirms an incident involving an unruly passenger on flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi. The situation was managed by crew relocation tactics. Security officials were involved upon landing, with further investigation pending. Air India upholds a strict policy against disruptive behavior and cooperates with aviation authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a mid-air incident aboard Air India's flight AI454 on June 28 from Amritsar to Delhi, a passenger altercation prompted the immediate response of the cabin crew and airport security. A verbal confrontation erupted during descent preparations, leading to swift action by the onboard crew.
The crew noticed a heated exchange involving a passenger reportedly becoming abusive, prompting them to mitigate the situation by moving the reported victim to a business-class seat until landing. Upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline's pre-warned security team was on standby and took custody of the disruptive individual for further inquiry.
A spokesperson reiterated Air India's zero-tolerance stance on disruptive behavior, emphasizing passenger and crew safety. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandates rigorous handling of such incidents, requiring a potential placement of offenders on a no-fly list and thorough internal investigation by airlines.
