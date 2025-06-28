Air India Faces In-Flight Unruliness: Passenger Escalation Leads to Security Involvement

In a mid-air incident aboard Air India's flight AI454 on June 28 from Amritsar to Delhi, a passenger altercation prompted the immediate response of the cabin crew and airport security. A verbal confrontation erupted during descent preparations, leading to swift action by the onboard crew.

The crew noticed a heated exchange involving a passenger reportedly becoming abusive, prompting them to mitigate the situation by moving the reported victim to a business-class seat until landing. Upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline's pre-warned security team was on standby and took custody of the disruptive individual for further inquiry.

A spokesperson reiterated Air India's zero-tolerance stance on disruptive behavior, emphasizing passenger and crew safety. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandates rigorous handling of such incidents, requiring a potential placement of offenders on a no-fly list and thorough internal investigation by airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)