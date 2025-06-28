Left Menu

Air India Faces In-Flight Unruliness: Passenger Escalation Leads to Security Involvement

Air India confirms an incident involving an unruly passenger on flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi. The situation was managed by crew relocation tactics. Security officials were involved upon landing, with further investigation pending. Air India upholds a strict policy against disruptive behavior and cooperates with aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST
Air India Faces In-Flight Unruliness: Passenger Escalation Leads to Security Involvement
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mid-air incident aboard Air India's flight AI454 on June 28 from Amritsar to Delhi, a passenger altercation prompted the immediate response of the cabin crew and airport security. A verbal confrontation erupted during descent preparations, leading to swift action by the onboard crew.

The crew noticed a heated exchange involving a passenger reportedly becoming abusive, prompting them to mitigate the situation by moving the reported victim to a business-class seat until landing. Upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline's pre-warned security team was on standby and took custody of the disruptive individual for further inquiry.

A spokesperson reiterated Air India's zero-tolerance stance on disruptive behavior, emphasizing passenger and crew safety. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandates rigorous handling of such incidents, requiring a potential placement of offenders on a no-fly list and thorough internal investigation by airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025