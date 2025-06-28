Pratibha Singh: Navigating Leadership Challenges in Himachal Pradesh Congress
Pratibha Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief, reaffirms her commitment to her leadership role, addressing party concerns. Following elections, Singh attempts to restructure the organization amidst delays. Despite recent leadership contention, Chief Minister Sukhu voices support for Singh, highlighting her contributions to the party's strength and cohesion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:29 IST
Pratibha Singh, the Congress Chief of Himachal Pradesh, has reaffirmed her dedication to her leadership role, asserting her readiness to continue serving if allowed by the party's high command.
In light of internal party concerns following the recent Vidhan Sabha elections, Singh initiated talks for organizational revitalization. However, a significant delay in restructuring has led to frustration among party workers.
Despite the ongoing challenges, Singh has received backing from Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who commended her efforts and expressed no opposition to her continued leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
