Pratibha Singh: Navigating Leadership Challenges in Himachal Pradesh Congress

Pratibha Singh, the Congress Chief of Himachal Pradesh, has reaffirmed her dedication to her leadership role, asserting her readiness to continue serving if allowed by the party's high command.

In light of internal party concerns following the recent Vidhan Sabha elections, Singh initiated talks for organizational revitalization. However, a significant delay in restructuring has led to frustration among party workers.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Singh has received backing from Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who commended her efforts and expressed no opposition to her continued leadership.

