Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasizes NPP's potential to unify Northeast India's political voice, stressing rootedness in the region. He highlights NPP's growth, particularly in Manipur and Nagaland, and discusses regional development issues. Sangma also addresses language preferences and ongoing efforts for political participation in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:40 IST
NPP's Vision: The Unified Voice of Northeast India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reiterated that the National People's Party (NPP) could emerge as the political voice the Northeast has long awaited, provided party members remain grounded and connected to grassroots realities.

Addressing NPP leaders in Nagaland, Sangma underscored the lack of a unified political representation in the region and stressed the importance of seizing new political opportunities. He cited significant accomplishments in boosting the party's presence across states like Manipur and Nagaland while focusing on issues concerning regional identity and development. Highlighting the importance of English alongside indigenous languages, he also tackled recent misunderstandings over incidents casting Meghalaya in a negative light.

Sangma drew attention to unresolved infrastructural challenges, such as rail connections in Meghalaya, amidst fears of illegal immigration. He advocated for proactive political engagement, urging NPP members to take the lead in justice and development quests. His vision includes strengthening party presence ahead of future elections while fostering grassroots initiatives within the party.

