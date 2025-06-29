Left Menu

Debate Stirred Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' in Indian Constitution

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claims Dr. Ambedkar originally rejected 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution. This follows RSS' call to reconsider these terms. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi criticizes RSS, asserting they prefer Manusmriti over the Constitution. He vows Congress will defend constitutional values of equality and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:26 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has stirred a debate by stating that the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' were not part of the original Constitution, as envisioned by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Joshi's remarks came in response to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to reevaluate the inclusion of these terms in the Preamble.

Speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Hosabale emphasized that the Emergency wasn't merely a power misuse but a significant blow to civil liberties. Millions were imprisoned, and press freedom was suppressed. He argued that terms like 'socialist' and 'secular' were forcibly included in the Constitution during this period.

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that they favor the Manusmriti over the Constitution. Gandhi accused RSS of attempting to undermine the rights of marginalized communities, proclaiming Congress will resolutely defend the Constitution's principles of equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

