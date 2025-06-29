Trump Challenges Netanyahu's Prosecution Amid U.S.-Israel Tensions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed a scathing critique against Israeli prosecutors handling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial. Trump argued that it was unreasonable for Washington, a major benefactor to Israel, to tolerate such legal proceedings.

Netanyahu, facing accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, embarked on his trial in 2020. This ongoing legal battle comprises three criminal cases. Netanyahu's legal team sought a delay in testimony post recent regional conflicts, a request the court denied.

The intersection of Netanyahu's trial and U.S. financial support raises political questions, as Trump implied. Meanwhile, the Israeli government's negotiation efforts with Hamas continue, amidst international scrutiny following escalated military actions involving Iran's nuclear ambitions.