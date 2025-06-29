South Korea's New Cabinet: Innovation, Energy Balance, and Health Expertise

In a strategic move, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Koo Yun-cheol as the country's finance minister. Koo is celebrated for his in-depth understanding of policy development and has contributed significantly through various governmental roles and publications, including his recent work on artificial intelligence.

Moreover, Lee's leadership focus on energy policy is underscored by appointing Kim Jung-kwan as industry minister, a figure poised to advance the President's ambitious energy mix agenda. With a background in economics, energy, and public policy, Kim stands ready to balance nuclear power and renewable energy priorities.

In the health sector, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the ex-chief of South Korea's disease control agency, is slated to lead as health minister, leveraging her expertise that earned her a mention in Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2020. The Democratic Party's parliamentary majority provides robust support for these appointments.

