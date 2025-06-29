Mass Protests Erupt in Serbia Against Populist President Vucic

In a dramatic showdown in Serbia's capital on Saturday, thousands of anti-government demonstrators clashed with police, demanding early parliamentary elections. The massive protests, driven by university students, challenge the populist rule of President Aleksandar Vucic, whose decade-long tenure is marked by authoritarian tendencies and international alliances.

Tensions boiled over as protestors and police engaged in street battles, resulting in several injuries and numerous arrests. The rally aimed to highlight government corruption and the controversial ties Vucic's administration has forged with Russia and China, sparking calls for fresh elections to restore democratic freedoms.

The protest echoes a persistent wave of dissent across the nation, fueled by incidents like the collapse of a rail station canopy linked to state negligence. Despite crackdowns on opposition and media, the cries for fairness and governance reforms continue to resonate, underscoring a critical juncture for Serbia's political future.