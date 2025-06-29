Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt in Serbia Against Populist President Vucic

In Serbia's capital, massive anti-government protests erupted against President Aleksandar Vucic, demanding early elections. Led by university students, these protests follow longstanding accusations of government corruption. Clashes with police resulted in numerous detainments, yet the movement persists, challenging Vucic's tighter control and his affinity towards Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:53 IST
Mass Protests Erupt in Serbia Against Populist President Vucic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a dramatic showdown in Serbia's capital on Saturday, thousands of anti-government demonstrators clashed with police, demanding early parliamentary elections. The massive protests, driven by university students, challenge the populist rule of President Aleksandar Vucic, whose decade-long tenure is marked by authoritarian tendencies and international alliances.

Tensions boiled over as protestors and police engaged in street battles, resulting in several injuries and numerous arrests. The rally aimed to highlight government corruption and the controversial ties Vucic's administration has forged with Russia and China, sparking calls for fresh elections to restore democratic freedoms.

The protest echoes a persistent wave of dissent across the nation, fueled by incidents like the collapse of a rail station canopy linked to state negligence. Despite crackdowns on opposition and media, the cries for fairness and governance reforms continue to resonate, underscoring a critical juncture for Serbia's political future.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025