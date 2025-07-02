Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang offers prayers at Pahadi Mata Mandir in Haryana

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday prayed at the Shri Pahadi Mata Mandir in Haryana's Bhiwani and sought divine blessings for peace, prosperity and wellbeing of the state and the nation.

In a Facebook post, the CM said he participated in traditional rituals and offered prayers at the revered temple. He expressed deep appreciation for the serene and divine atmosphere of the Swayambhu hill, describing the experience as ''elevating and soul-soothing.'' Singh commended the dedication of the priests and the profound devotion of the people present. The CM also met members of the local community, temple priests, and the organising committee, acknowledging their tireless work and warm hospitality. He praised their dedication to safeguarding cultural and religious heritage.

The chief minister also extended his sincere gratitude to the local authorities of Pahadi Mata Temple, Bhiwani district administration, and the government of Haryana for their meticulous planning, seamless coordination, and generous support during his visit.

