Left Menu

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina in absentia gets six months in jail for contempt of court

Hasina has been facing multiple cases since she fled to India after deadly student-led protests in August, but it was the first time the former leader was sentenced in one of them. Shakil Akand Bulbul, a leader of the Awami League party's banned student wing Chhatra League, was also sentenced to two months in prison in the same case, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam told reporters.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:15 IST
Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina in absentia gets six months in jail for contempt of court
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's ousted and self-exiled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison by the country's International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday in a contempt of court case, a top prosecutor said. Hasina has been facing multiple cases since she fled to India after deadly student-led protests in August, but it was the first time the former leader was sentenced in one of them.

Shakil Akand Bulbul, a leader of the Awami League party's banned student wing Chhatra League, was also sentenced to two months in prison in the same case, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam told reporters. The party had been led by Hasina for years. A three-member ICT tribunal, led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the verdict in their absence, noting that the sentences will take effect upon arrest or surrender, the prosecutor added.

The contempt charges stem from a leaked phone recording where Hasina was allegedly heard saying, "there are 227 cases against me, so I now have a licence to kill 227 people." A forensic report by a government investigative agency later confirmed the audio's authenticity.

The ICT was originally set up in 2010 by Hasina's own government to try 1971 war crimes. Bangladesh's interim administration, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, pledged to hold leaders, including Hasina, accountable for rights abuses and corruption, including the crackdown on the student-led uprising last July that toppled Hasina's regime.

The tribunal has so far issued three arrest warrants for Hasina, including charges of crimes against humanity linked to the July violence. Hasina's Awami League party remains banned while trials continue against the party and its former leaders. Supporters of Hasina dismiss the charges as politically motivated, but the interim government insists the trials are crucial for restoring accountability and rebuilding trust in Bangladesh's democratic institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025