China calls for better communications with EU, urges respect for core interests
China is willing to enhance communications with the European Union and make sound preparations for the next China-EU leaders' meeting, a Chinese foreign ministry statement quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying on Wednesday. Wang, in meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, called on both sides to respect each other's core interests and increase mutual understanding, adding that "unilateralism and acts of bullying have seriously undermined the international order and rules," according to the statement.
The two men also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, with Wang reiterating Beijing's stance of promoting peace talks and a political settlement to the conflict, the statement said.
