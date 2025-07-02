Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Mamdani officially secures nomination for New York City mayor

The New York City Election board on Tuesday confirmed a stunning victory by mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary, clearing the way for the political upstart to be the party's nominee for the November mayoral election. The ranked-choice voting results released on Tuesday showed Mamdani, who started his campaign as little-known New York state assembly member, clinched 56% of votes in the third round of the voting, where over 50% of votes are required for a winner.

They tried Made in the USA - it was too expensive for their customers

When Plufl co-founders Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman pitched their "dog beds for humans" prototype to Shark Tank in 2022, they envisioned making the plush, snuggly, memory foam beds in China and selling them at retail in the U.S. for $299. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner invested $200,000 jointly for 20% of the company, which went on to make over $1 million in sales in 2023, selling beds on Amazon and their own website.

Paramount settles with Trump over '60 Minutes' interview for $16 million

CBS parent company Paramount late on Tuesday settled a lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump over an interview broadcast in October, the latest concession by a media company to a president who has targeted outlets over what he describes as false or misleading coverage. Paramount said it would pay $16 million to settle the suit with the money allocated to Trump's future presidential library, and not paid to Trump "directly or indirectly."

US Senate strikes AI regulation ban from Trump megabill

The Republican-led U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to remove a 10-year federal moratorium on state regulation of artificial intelligence from President Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill. Lawmakers voted 99-1 to strike the ban from the bill by adopting an amendment offered by Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn. The action came during a marathon session known as a "vote-a-rama," in which lawmakers offered numerous amendments to the legislation that Republicans eventually hope to pass.

Republicans ignore debt worry as they push forward on Trump tax-cut bill

As President Donald Trump's Republicans push ahead on a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill that nonpartisan analysts say could add $3.3 trillion to the nation's debt over the next decade, they're taking a new approach - denying there is anything to worry about. Instead, they argue that extending and adding to tax cuts signed into law by Trump in 2017 during his first term - which were set to sunset in 2025 to limit their hit to the deficit - will not drive the debt higher.

US charges two Chinese nationals with attempting to recruit US service members

U.S. prosecutors have charged two Chinese nationals with acting as agents of China's security service, accusing them of gathering intelligence about U.S. Navy bases and trying to identify Navy members willing to spy for Beijing, the Justice Department said. The suspects facilitated a "dead-drop payment" of at least $10,000 in a locker at a recreational facility in Northern California in 2022 in exchange for U.S. national security information that had already been passed to Chinese intelligence, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Pro-Palestinian Georgetown student can remain free, US appeals court rules

A pro-Palestinian Georgetown University student from India, detained by President Donald Trump's administration but then released on a judge's order, can remain free while fighting deportation efforts, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel of the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against the administration's request that Badar Khan Suri be returned to immigration detention. The 4th Circuit said it found no grounds to overturn the decision by U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles to order Suri's release.

Trump tours 'Alligator Alcatraz' as he pushes for more deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday toured a remote migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" as his Republican allies advanced a sweeping spending bill that could ramp up deportations. The facility sits some 37 miles (60 km) from Miami in a vast subtropical wetland teeming with alligators, crocodiles and pythons, fearsome imagery the White House has leveraged to show its determination to purge migrants it says were wrongly allowed to stay in the country under former President Joe Biden's administration.

US consumer watchdog scraps $95 million 'illegal fees' settlement with Navy Federal Credit Union

The top U.S. watchdog agency for consumer finance this week canceled a $95 million settlement reached last year with Navy Federal Credit Union, a lender officials in the prior administration had accused of illegally charging surprise overdraft fees, according to an order published on Tuesday. In a separate order also published on Tuesday, the CFPB likewise canceled a November action against the nonbank mortgage company Fay Servicing over alleged violations of mortgage servicing laws.

Trump says he has 'two or three' choices to replace Fed's Powell

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has two or three top choices to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. Powell, whose term ends in May 2026, was nominated by Trump to lead the U.S. central bank during his first administration.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jury decides on some counts; verdict not yet known

The jury at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on four of the five counts the music mogul faces, the judge overseeing the case said on Tuesday, without revealing the outcome. After two days of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict on four charges: two counts of sex trafficking and two of transportation to engage in prostitution, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian announced.

Australia cancels rapper Ye's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has had his Australian visa cancelled after he released "Heil Hitler", a song promoting Nazism, the country's home affairs minister said on Wednesday. The U.S. rapper released the song that praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler across social media and music streaming platforms in May.

Trump escalates feud with Musk, threatens Tesla, SpaceX support

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut off the billions of dollars in subsidies that Elon Musk's companies receive from the federal government, in an escalation of the war of words between the president and the world's richest man, one-time allies who have since fallen out. The feud reignited on Monday when Musk, who spent hundreds of millions on Trump's re-election, renewed his criticism of Trump's tax-cut and spending bill, which would eliminate subsidies for electric vehicle purchases that have benefited Tesla, the leading U.S. EV maker. That bill passed the Senate by a narrow margin midday Tuesday.

Record July Fourth travel expected as Americans hit the road and the skies

A record number of Americans are set to travel for the Fourth of July holiday by road and air, travel industry statistics show, but many last-minute travelers say their plans depend on whether they can get a good deal on airline tickets. In more cases, the best value for travelers is for those looking to go abroad this year.

US private payrolls unexpectedly decrease in June; layoffs remain low

U.S. private payrolls unexpectedly fell in June and job gains in the prior month were smaller than initially thought, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Private payrolls dropped by 33,000 jobs last month after a downwardly revised 29,000 increase in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment increasing 95,000 following a previously reported gain of 37,000 in May.

DOGE now targeting SEC policy, eyes SPAC rules, sources say

President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency initiative has pushed the U.S. markets watchdog to loosen Wall Street rules around blank-check companies and confidential reporting by private investment funds, according to two people familiar with the matter. DOGE officials at the SEC, who have so far focused on cutting costs, have in recent weeks sought meetings with staff to explore relaxing what some companies have described as burdensome and unnecessary regulations, including reworking Biden-era rules adopted last year on so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, and requirements that private investment advisers confidentially disclose more data so regulators can better spot systemic risk, the sources said.

University of Pennsylvania reaches compliance deal with Trump administration on transgender athletes

The University of Pennsylvania has agreed with the Trump administration to disavow and apologize for having allowed transgender women to compete in female-only sports under past National Collegiate Athletic Association rules and to erase any athletic records and titles they earned. The accord announced on Tuesday settles a U.S. Education Department investigation opened against the Ivy League school in late April under Title IX, the civil rights law prohibiting sex discrimination in education programs receiving federal funding.

