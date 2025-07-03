Government to Hold All-Party Meeting Amid Upcoming Monsoon Session

The Central government is set to convene an all-party meeting on July 19 in anticipation of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The main objective is to address key issues before the session starts on July 21 and concludes on August 21, 2025.

While discussing the schedule, it was noted that sittings will not occur on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day festivities. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the President has sanctioned the session dates and addressed potential disruptions from the Opposition's recent demands for a special session after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

This forthcoming session is notably the first since Operation Sindoor, launched by India following the attack on May 7 in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 casualties. Meanwhile, the previous Budget Session concluded with the passage of critical legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, and discussions on grants across pivotal ministries. The Finance Bill, 2025, received approval within this productive legislative period.

