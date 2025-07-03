Punjab Cabinet Grows: Sanjeev Arora Joins as Minister

In a significant political move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet by swearing in Sanjeev Arora as the latest minister. The ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan, with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administering the oath of office and secrecy to Arora.

The addition of Arora, a notable industrialist and philanthropist hailing from Ludhiana, marks the cabinet's increased strength of 17 members. The AAP government aims to capitalize on his expertise in social welfare, which aligns with the party's broader goals.

Arora, who triumphed in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, resigned from his position as a Rajya Sabha member prior to his induction. His transition from a businessman to a political figure underscores the strategic and dynamic nature of the current administration.

