Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Grows: Sanjeev Arora Joins as Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet on Thursday by inducting Sanjeev Arora as a minister. Arora, an industrialist and philanthropist, recently won the Ludhiana West bypoll. His appointment increases the cabinet's strength to 17 members. The ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan and attended by notable figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:21 IST
Punjab Cabinet Grows: Sanjeev Arora Joins as Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet by swearing in Sanjeev Arora as the latest minister. The ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan, with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administering the oath of office and secrecy to Arora.

The addition of Arora, a notable industrialist and philanthropist hailing from Ludhiana, marks the cabinet's increased strength of 17 members. The AAP government aims to capitalize on his expertise in social welfare, which aligns with the party's broader goals.

Arora, who triumphed in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, resigned from his position as a Rajya Sabha member prior to his induction. His transition from a businessman to a political figure underscores the strategic and dynamic nature of the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025