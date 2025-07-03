EU and US Tariff Dispute: Merz Calls for Quick Resolution

In a statement on Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the urgent need for the European Union to resolve its tariff conflict with the United States. He highlighted the importance of this resolution for protecting vital sectors, including automotive, steel, and pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at a banking conference, Merz expressed concerns about the possibility of the U.S. diminishing its longstanding commitment to Europe. He indicated that such developments could pose significant challenges to maintaining alignment and cooperation between the two powers.

Merz's remarks underscore the strategic importance of swiftly addressing these trade issues to preserve the economic and industrial relations between the EU and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)