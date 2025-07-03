Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Champions Ideological Alliances at Azamgarh Inauguration

Akhilesh Yadav highlights the historic alliance between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram, stressing the strength of ideological partnerships for social justice. At the inauguration of a new party complex in Azamgarh, Akhilesh emphasized the emotional bond his father had with the place and outlined future party strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:39 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav made a pointed reference to historical political alliances as he spoke at the inauguration of the Samajwadi Party's new complex in Azamgarh. Invoking the partnership between his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram, he underlined the enduring power of ideological collaboration for social justice.

The former chief minister used the occasion to reinforce Azamgarh's special place in the party's strategy, describing it as a critical emotional base for his late father. Akhilesh mentioned that the determination of Azamgarh's citizens was pivotal in ensuring past electoral victories.

In a strategic move ahead of the 2027 state polls, he condemned the BJP's ambitions in the region and showcased infrastructure developments made under SP's tenure. The new site will serve as his second base, bolstering the party's influence in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

