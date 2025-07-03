Zelenskyy in Denmark: Strengthening Ties Amid EU Presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in Denmark on Thursday, coinciding with the launch of the Nordic nation's European Union presidency.

The visit saw him arriving in Aarhus, where a Ukrainian flag adorned the arriving aircraft. High-profile talks are anticipated with Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both staunch advocates for Ukraine's cause.

This voyage follows a recent U.S. decision to suspend certain arms shipments to Ukraine. Denmark, committed to supporting Ukraine's EU accession journey, has expressed intentions to enhance Ukraine's defense industry and provide a safer operational environment for Ukrainian enterprises.

