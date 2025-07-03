Assam CM Challenges Congress on Cattle Slaughter and Gorukhuti Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, accusing it of lacking the backbone to speak out against cow slaughter during 'qurbani' by Muslims and the reported disposal of beef near religious sites.

Emphasizing the BJP's stance, Sarma boasted that only his party has the conviction to ask the Muslim community to choose animals other than cows for 'qurbani.' Highlighting past incidents and arrests related to beef disposal, Sarma contrasted Congress's silence on these matters with BJP's vocal position.

Beyond the controversial cattle slaughter debate, the Chief Minister didn't spare Congress in discussions about the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project. Sarma accused the Congress of desiring the project's shutdown, alleging it aims to restore evicted encroachers to the land. He praised the project's progress and prospects, linking it to the broader development plans in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)