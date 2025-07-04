Bihar's Special Intensive Revision: 87 pc voters get forms; 38 lakh received back

New Delhi, Jul 4 PTI) Nearly 87 per cent of the 7.96 crore voters in Bihar have been provided with semi-filled enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday said.

The forms were distributed during the first visit of the booth-level officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households in the state.

The EC said nearly 38 lakh forms have already been received by the BLOs who are working sincerely with the sole motto 'Inclusion First', which has been repeatedly emphasised upon by the Commission.

The EC said over 87 per cent enumeration forms -- 6,86,17,932 out of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025 -- have been distributed.

''The remaining houses could be locked or of dead electors or of migrants or of those who may be travelling. Since the BLO shall be visiting three times to the houses of the electors during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further,'' the poll body said.

Besides, 1.55 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process.

Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

