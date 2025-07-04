Left Menu

Bihar's Special Intensive Revision: 87 pc voters get forms; 38 lakh received back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:46 IST
Bihar's Special Intensive Revision: 87 pc voters get forms; 38 lakh received back
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jul 4 PTI) Nearly 87 per cent of the 7.96 crore voters in Bihar have been provided with semi-filled enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday said.

The forms were distributed during the first visit of the booth-level officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households in the state.

The EC said nearly 38 lakh forms have already been received by the BLOs who are working sincerely with the sole motto 'Inclusion First', which has been repeatedly emphasised upon by the Commission.

The EC said over 87 per cent enumeration forms -- 6,86,17,932 out of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025 -- have been distributed.

''The remaining houses could be locked or of dead electors or of migrants or of those who may be travelling. Since the BLO shall be visiting three times to the houses of the electors during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further,'' the poll body said.

Besides, 1.55 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process.

Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025