PM Modi’s foreign policy 'faulty', says Kharge, dares BJP on Preamble of Constitution

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called the BJP-led NDA government's foreign policy ''faulty'' and asserted that it has led to India having enemies in all corners.

Addressing the 'Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri' here, he dared the BJP and the Sangh to remove the words ''socialist'' and ''secular'' from the preamble of the Constitution.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi has travelled to 42 countries in the world, but so far he has not visited Manipur, where people are dying.

"His foreign policy is not good, because of which we have enemies from all corners. On one side, there is China and on the other, Pakistan. Today, Nepal is also distancing itself from us. Everybody is moving away from us," said the Congress veteran.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call for reviewing the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Constitution is not about dismantling it but about restoring its ''original spirit'', free from the ''distortions'' of the Congress' Emergency-era policies, according to a recent article published in an RSS-linked magazine.

" I heard some RSS person say that they would remove (words) socialist and secular from the constitution. I challenge you or your BJP or (Amit) Shah. No one can remove them, if you have courage, remove," he said citing the saffron party's constitution, which pledged support to the Indian Constitution.

He blamed Modi for ''ruining'' the economy and causing the breakdown of law and order in the country, in the last 11 years, and vowed that the Congress would teach him a lesson. He urged the Congress cadre to strengthen it to ensure that it returns to power at the Centre and change the direction of the nation.

Taking a swipe at the PM, he said Modi goes around embracing presidents and prime ministers in every other country, but ignores people and farmers. ''If someone gives Modi a cap or a medal he will wear it and go around,'' he mocked the PM, demanding that he should care for Indian farmers and people.

"And Modi ji, where are you? He is visiting eight countries, but he's not looking towards his country's people. He is not looking at the farmers of this country," Kharge said, pointing to Modi's ongoing foreign tour.

On Manipur, Kharge expressed shocked over Modi's "silence" on the state of affairs and said the northeastern state is an important part of the country. "Rahul Gandhi ji went. I went too. But Modi didn't even take a glance in that direction. He talks big, but are those people not citizens of our country? Are they not our own?" he asked.

Referring to Operation Sindoor carried out by our armed forces, he said Modi should have done what former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did-- splitting Pakistan in two and creating Bangladesh.

"That's what should be done! You say in your speeches, We'll take back PoK. Well, now was your chance. You yourself said Pakistan is scared. You say we are capable of doing anything—then why didn't you do it, brother?" he questioned.

Advising Modi against misleading the people, Kharge said the public is ready to fight and even lay down their lives for the country.

Since 1952, the Congress party has established many public institutions in Hyderabad. While Modi set up nothing, he alleged.

He said the Congress government is implementing its poll promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)