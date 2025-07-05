India, Trinidad & Tobago ink six pacts to expand ties

India and Trinidad and Tobago on Friday inked six agreements to shore up their cooperation in several sectors including infrastructure and pharmaceuticals following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The two leaders also explored potential collaboration in areas of defence, agriculture, healthcare and digital transformation, unified payments interface (UPI), capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.

''The landmark visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago has given a boost to the special ties between the countries,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Modi landed in Port of Spain on Thursday in the second leg of his five-nation tour. It is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to this Caribbean island nation since 1999.

In her remarks during the delegation-level talks, Bissesar noted that Prime Minister Modi's ''landmark visit'' to Trinidad and Tobago will reinvigorate the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

On his part, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago's strong support and solidarity to the people of India in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

''The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Prime Minister Modi also met Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo.

In a social media post, Modi said a new momentum was added to the friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

''Thank you Trinidad & Tobago. The moments here will never be forgotten. We've added new momentum to India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. My gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the government and people of this wonderful nation,'' he said.

The six MoUs will provide for deeper cooperation between India and Trinidad and Tobago in the fields of pharmacopoeia, quick-impact projects, culture, sports and diplomatic training among others.

Several announcements to foster bilateral ties, including the offer of OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card to the sixth generation of the people of Indian-origin in the Caribbean nation were made.

The MEA said Modi and Bissesar agreed to work together for greater solidarity among the countries of the Global South and to strengthen India-CARICOM partnership.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

''Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They called upon greater cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges such as climate change, disaster management, and cyber security,'' the MEA said.

On Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Kangaloo, the MEA said it was marked by warmth and a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

''The prime minister congratulated President Kangaloo on receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year and expressed deep appreciation for her distinguished public service,'' it said.

''The two leaders reflected on the enduring bonds shared by the two countries, anchored by strong people-to-people ties,'' it added.

The MEA said Prime Minister Modi invited Bissessar to pay a visit to India, which she accepted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the parliament of the Caribbean nation and spoke about the cricket connection between the two countries.

''There is a natural warmth in the connection between our two countries. I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team! We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India,'' he said.

Modi also lauded the contribution of Indian-origin people to Trinidad and Tobago's development journey.

''From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce, calypso to chutney, they contribute to every field. They are an integral part of the vibrant diversity that you all respect.'' ''Together, you have built a nation that lives its motto: 'Together we aspire, together we achieve', '' Modi said.

India and Trinidad and Tobago established diplomatic relations on 31 August 1962, the same year the Caribbean nation gained independence.

The two countries enjoy traditionally warm and cordial relations, underpinned by shared democratic values, pluralism, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

