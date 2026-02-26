Zimbabwe's Herculean World Cup Chase Against India
Zimbabwe faces a daunting task in the T20 World Cup match against India, chasing a record 257 runs. Brian Bennett stands unbeaten at 43 runs, but a massive effort is needed to meet the target. India's score, boosted by Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, marks their highest in the tournament.
In a thrilling T20 World Cup clash, Zimbabwe set out to chase a record 257 runs against India. Despite opener Brian Bennett's valiant effort, remaining unbeaten on 43, Zimbabwe reached 73/2 after 10 overs, requiring an extraordinary 184 runs more in the remaining overs.
The Indian team set a formidable target, with Abhishek Sharma returning to form with a blistering 30-ball 55. Hardik Pandya also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 23-ball fifty, propelling India to a record-breaking total of 256/4, their highest-ever in World Cup history.
Zimbabwe's challenge intensified as Indian vice-captain Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy each claimed crucial wickets, leaving Zimbabwe with an arduous journey to victory. As the match progresses, Zimbabwe must dig deep to overcome the substantial run deficit against a strong Indian lineup.
