New Dawn for Dalit Politics: Porkodi Armstrong Forges Ahead

Porkodi Armstrong, the widow of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong, inaugurated the Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj party on the anniversary of her husband's death. The event took place in the Pothur area of Thiruvallur district, attracting over 1,000 supporters amid tight police security.

The newly formed party launched its official flag—a blue banner featuring an elephant holding a pen—symbolizing its Ambedkarite beliefs and commitment to education, empowerment, and social justice. K Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader, was murdered on July 5, 2024, in Chennai, sparking statewide protests.

After Armstrong's death, BSP appointed advocate P Anandan as state president, sidelining Porkodi. In April 2025, amid internal tensions, she was removed from party posts, prompting her to establish a new political entity, rallying supporters dissatisfied with BSP's central leadership decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)