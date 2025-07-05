Rabri Devi Slams NDA, Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Bihar Transformation

On Saturday, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi denounced the ruling NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, arguing that it has not contributed to the state's development over the past two decades. During the Rashtriya Janata Dal's foundation day celebrations, Devi highlighted the Party's achievements in establishing factories in the region, contrasting it with what she termed as the NDA's inaction.

Devi's critique of the government focused on escalating unemployment rates, asserting that any tangible development work negates the need for pronouncements of progress. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Lalu Prasad Yadav on his unopposed re-election as the RJD's National President, crediting the party's 28-year tenure to its members' steadfast dedication.

As the RJD ushers in its 29th year, Tejashwi Yadav vocalized the need for a revolution that transcends rhetorical pledges and demanded a transformative approach towards Bihar's governance. He underscored the imperative of building a better Bihar, one prioritizing education, healthcare, jobs, and equality, inviting all community sectors to participate in overthrowing the incumbent government.

(With inputs from agencies.)