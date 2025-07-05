Left Menu

Bridging Continents: Modi’s Historic Argentine Visit After 57 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina marks the first Indian prime ministerial visit to the country in 57 years. During his two-day stay, Modi will engage in talks with President Javier Milei to deepen India-Argentina ties in various sectors including energy, trade, and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to General Jose de San Martin, a revered figure in Argentina's history, by laying a wreath at his memorial. San Martin is celebrated as a liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. The memorial, crafted by French artist Louis Joseph Daumas, was established in 1862.

Following the memorial visit, Prime Minister Modi was formally received by President Javier Milei at Casa Rosada for important bilateral discussions. The visit marks the first bilateral engagement at the prime ministerial level from India to Argentina in nearly six decades, aiming to bolster strategic ties.

The agenda for the meeting includes reinforcing collaboration in key areas such as defense, trade, agriculture, and renewable energy. Modi's visit to Argentina is part of a broader itinerary spanning five nations, including Trinidad and Tobago, where several agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

