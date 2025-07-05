Rahul Gandhi's Image on Sanitary Pads: Congress Sparks Debate with Welfare Initiative

In a move that's turning heads, Assam's Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia has defended the decision to feature Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pictures on sanitary pad packets. Addressing the media, Saikia argued that there is no issue in associating Gandhi with such a benevolent scheme. He remarked that similar celebrity endorsements exist in other sectors, such as tobacco advertisements.

As part of a significant welfare scheme characterized by the distribution of 5 lakh sanitary pads, Saikia countered the criticism by emphasizing the importance of the initiative, which includes the extensive roll-out of sanitary vending machines in Bihar. Spearheading the project, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba narrated a concerning survey that revealed many women in Bihar still rely on cloth during menstruation due to economic constraints.

Under the program, training and resources have been provided, enabling women to manufacture 30,000 sanitary pads while earning a livelihood. In a political push, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot mentioned a keen intent to implement Rajasthan's celebrated health model in Bihar, should the INDIA bloc clinch upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)