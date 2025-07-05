Tensions Rise in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah vs Opposition Rift

In a fiery address, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, has raised serious allegations against the state government, citing halted development projects and internal strife within the ruling Congress party. At a press briefing, he accused Congress MLAs of revolting over these issues and criticized a lack of accountability in controversial remarks allegedly made by party members.

Tensions have escalated further with Ashoka alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not faced consequences for reportedly disrespectful remarks towards various officials. He contends that the BJP faces swift actions in similar scenarios, illustrating a perceived bias. Meanwhile, opposition voices speculate a reshuffle, predicting D.K. Shivakumar as a potential successor, highlighted by his heightened religious activities.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly quashed the claims of discord, assuring that he will complete his term undeterred. Dismissing BJP's assertions as 'daydreaming,' he conveyed unity within the Congress ranks. Deputy CM Shivakumar echoed this sentiment, reinforcing his support for Siddaramaiah and denying any impending leadership shift in the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)