Khamenei's Return: Supreme Leader Attends Ashura After Secure Location Rumors

In a video shared by state television, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made a public appearance at a religious event Saturday, following reports of him being in a 'secure location'. This follows a 12-day air conflict with Israel that claimed the lives of key Iranian figures.

The footage, televised by state media, showed a packed ceremony marking Ashura, the most sacred day for Shi'ite Muslims, with Khamenei entering a hall to chants from attendees. Due to security concerns during the conflict, which began on June 13, Khamenei had limited his public presence to pre-recorded messages.

On June 26, Khamenei's pre-taped address reinforced Iran's determination to resist despite U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for surrender, indicating the country's steadfast stance amid the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)