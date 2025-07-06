Khamenei's Return: Supreme Leader Attends Ashura After Secure Location Rumors
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared at a religious event amid a 12-day conflict with Israel. He had been rumored to be in a secure location but emerged on Ashura, the Shi'ite Muslim holy day, promising defiance against U.S. calls for Iran's surrender.
In a video shared by state television, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made a public appearance at a religious event Saturday, following reports of him being in a 'secure location'. This follows a 12-day air conflict with Israel that claimed the lives of key Iranian figures.
The footage, televised by state media, showed a packed ceremony marking Ashura, the most sacred day for Shi'ite Muslims, with Khamenei entering a hall to chants from attendees. Due to security concerns during the conflict, which began on June 13, Khamenei had limited his public presence to pre-recorded messages.
On June 26, Khamenei's pre-taped address reinforced Iran's determination to resist despite U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for surrender, indicating the country's steadfast stance amid the ongoing tensions.
