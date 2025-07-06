Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Delegation: A Prelude to Power Transition?

Chinese President Xi Jinping, often seen as a leader for life, is starting to delegate authority to key Communist Party bodies. This move hints at preparations for a possible retirement or power transition. Observers speculate on his shifting focus to larger issues amid economic challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:46 IST
Xi Jinping's Delegation: A Prelude to Power Transition?
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, traditionally known for consolidating power, is now in the spotlight for beginning to delegate authority to major Communist Party organs. This shift comes amid widespread speculation and anticipation of either a planned power transition or Xi scaling back his role in preparation for retirement.

The Chinese Communist Party's 24-member Political Bureau reviewed new institutional regulations in a meeting presided over by Xi, stressing the need for better leadership and coordination. Observers suggest these regulations might prepare for Xi's succession, signaling a potentially significant shift in China's political landscape.

The backdrop to this development involves major economic challenges, including a trade war with the US and a slowdown in China's growth. Xi's decision to skip the BRICS summit further fuels speculation about a strategic power delegation as China navigates complex internal and external issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025