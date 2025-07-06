Xi Jinping's Delegation: A Prelude to Power Transition?

Chinese President Xi Jinping, traditionally known for consolidating power, is now in the spotlight for beginning to delegate authority to major Communist Party organs. This shift comes amid widespread speculation and anticipation of either a planned power transition or Xi scaling back his role in preparation for retirement.

The Chinese Communist Party's 24-member Political Bureau reviewed new institutional regulations in a meeting presided over by Xi, stressing the need for better leadership and coordination. Observers suggest these regulations might prepare for Xi's succession, signaling a potentially significant shift in China's political landscape.

The backdrop to this development involves major economic challenges, including a trade war with the US and a slowdown in China's growth. Xi's decision to skip the BRICS summit further fuels speculation about a strategic power delegation as China navigates complex internal and external issues.

