Tension Brews in Tripura Over Tiprasa Accord

Tripura's political landscape faces tension as Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma threatens to withdraw support from the BJP-led coalition due to unmet promises regarding the Tiprasa Accord. Despite TMP's potential exit, the coalition remains stable. The CM assures efforts are in place to address the Accord's execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has declined to comment on the recent threat by Tipra Motha Party's (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma to withdraw support from the BJP-led coalition government. Debbarma expressed frustration over the government's failure to implement promises from the Tiprasa Accord.

The TMP's potential withdrawal comes a year after an agreement, intended to advance the development of Tripura's indigenous communities, was reached with the state and central governments. Despite threats, the BJP-led coalition is likely to retain power, owing to its own strength and additional legislative backing.

TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma clarified he wasn't aware of the MLA's statement but acknowledged widespread frustration in rural areas. He affirmed ongoing discussions with CM Saha to address the delays in the Accord's implementation, aiming to resolve mounting discontent among constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

