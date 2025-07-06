Tension Brews in Tripura Over Tiprasa Accord

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has declined to comment on the recent threat by Tipra Motha Party's (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma to withdraw support from the BJP-led coalition government. Debbarma expressed frustration over the government's failure to implement promises from the Tiprasa Accord.

The TMP's potential withdrawal comes a year after an agreement, intended to advance the development of Tripura's indigenous communities, was reached with the state and central governments. Despite threats, the BJP-led coalition is likely to retain power, owing to its own strength and additional legislative backing.

TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma clarified he wasn't aware of the MLA's statement but acknowledged widespread frustration in rural areas. He affirmed ongoing discussions with CM Saha to address the delays in the Accord's implementation, aiming to resolve mounting discontent among constituents.

