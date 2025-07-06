Thackerays Unite: A New Political Alliance in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray held a rally celebrating the rollback of Hindi language GRs, hinting at a potential alliance. This move has unsettled the BJP-led government, raising questions about future political dynamics in Maharashtra.
India
- India
The political landscape in Maharashtra sees a new development as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's head Uddhav Thackeray unite for the first time in two decades.
The duo celebrated the state government's rollback of Hindi language resolutions, sparking speculation of an alliance that could reshape local politics.
The rally titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai highlighted a potential synergy beyond language issues, hinting at collaboration for upcoming municipal elections. The surprise unity has created waves of uncertainty in the ruling BJP-led coalition, particularly unsettling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
