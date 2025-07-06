Left Menu

Thackerays Unite: A New Political Alliance in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray held a rally celebrating the rollback of Hindi language GRs, hinting at a potential alliance. This move has unsettled the BJP-led government, raising questions about future political dynamics in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:42 IST
Thackerays Unite: A New Political Alliance in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra sees a new development as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's head Uddhav Thackeray unite for the first time in two decades.

The duo celebrated the state government's rollback of Hindi language resolutions, sparking speculation of an alliance that could reshape local politics.

The rally titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai highlighted a potential synergy beyond language issues, hinting at collaboration for upcoming municipal elections. The surprise unity has created waves of uncertainty in the ruling BJP-led coalition, particularly unsettling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025