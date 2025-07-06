Netanyahu Aims to Secure Hostage Release and Tackle Hamas Threat
Ahead of a key meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to securing the release of hostages from Gaza and neutralizing the Hamas threat. Netanyahu highlighted the importance of upcoming ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, outlining Israel's conditions for a successful agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:44 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preparing for a significant meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, reiterated his resolve to secure the release of hostages in Gaza and confront the threat posed by Hamas to Israel.
On the eve of his trip to Washington, Netanyahu stressed that Israeli negotiators traveling to Qatar for ceasefire discussions have precise directives to broker an agreement on terms favorable to Israel.
"I am confident that my discussions with President Trump will substantially aid in achieving these outcomes," Netanyahu stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
