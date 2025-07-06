Left Menu

Jennifer Simons: Suriname's First Female President Ushers in New Era Amidst Oil Boom

Jennifer Simons becomes Suriname's first female president following a coalition agreement, as the country anticipates significant growth from an impending oil boom. This historic leadership change comes amid political reshuffling and aims to harness newfound energy revenues for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 22:40 IST
Jennifer Simons: Suriname's First Female President Ushers in New Era Amidst Oil Boom
Simons

Jennifer Simons has been appointed as Suriname's first female president, marking a major milestone in the nation's history as it anticipates an economic surge from a predicted oil boom. Her appointment came following a close parliamentary race resulting in a coalition government.

The appointment of Simons was finalized in a vote by Suriname's National Assembly, where the coalition deal solidified her leadership alongside Gregory Rusland as vice president. Simons is set to succeed current president Chan Santokhi, following her inauguration in July.

As Suriname stands on the verge of increased revenues from its first major offshore energy project by TotalEnergies, Simons' leadership carries with it the responsibility to guide the nation through transformative economic opportunities. Yet, discussions on the future allocation of these resources remain limited.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025