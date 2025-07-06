High-Powered Political Engagements in Chhattisgarh: BJP and Congress on the Move

In a show of political strength, BJP chief J P Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are set to make significant appearances in Chhattisgarh. The duo will participate in crucial events, marking a high-stakes engagement in the state.

Nadda will kick off the BJP's three-day training initiative for MPs and MLAs in Mainpat, Surguja. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the diverse topics to be covered, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to conclude the session.

Meanwhile, Kharge will spearhead the Congress public rally in Raipur, followed by key meetings within the party. These actions signify vital political maneuvers as both leaders aim to fortify their parties' positions ahead of future contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)