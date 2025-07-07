Congress Denounces Government's Claim of Equality: Calls for Data Integrity

The Congress party has labeled the Indian government's assertion of national equality as 'fraudulent' and 'intellectually dishonest.' This criticism follows the release of a report, allegedly using doctored data, claiming India as one of the world's most equal countries.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government's selective use of consumption inequality metrics instead of the more telling income inequality figures, highlighting the stark realities of growing inequality under the current administration.

Ramesh called for the Press Information Bureau to explain the origin of such statements and retract them, stressing the need for transparency and integrity regarding data used to portray socio-economic conditions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)