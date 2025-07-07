Tragic Loss: Turkish Soldiers Succumb to Gas Poisoning in Iraq Cave Operation

Eight Turkish soldiers have lost their lives due to methane gas poisoning while conducting a cave search operation in northern Iraq, Turkiye's Defence Ministry reported on Monday. Initially struck by the odorless gas on Sunday, five soldiers succumbed on the same day, followed by three more demises on Monday.

The incident took place in the 'Claw-Lock Operation region,' an area designated for operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkiye considers a terrorist organization. The operation is part of a broader, decades-long conflict between Turkiye and the PKK that has extended into Iraq and Syria.

The cave search was part of a mission to locate the remains of a soldier killed by PKK militants. The cave, previously used by PKK forces as a field hospital, sits at an altitude of 852 meters. Meanwhile, the PKK has announced plans to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkiye.

