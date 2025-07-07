Social Media Sensation Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj
Manish Kashyap, a prominent social media influencer from Bihar, has joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party after quitting the BJP. Kashyap gained fame for his large YouTube following but faced controversy for allegedly posting fake videos. His exit from BJP followed claims of being used without receiving electoral support.
Bihar's prominent social media figure, Manish Kashyap, has officially joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, marking a significant shift in his political journey. The announcement came on Monday as Kashyap was welcomed by Kishor and a band of supporters.
Kashyap rose to fame for his YouTube channel, which commands an impressive following of nearly one crore subscribers. However, his journey has not been without controversy; he was in the spotlight a few years back when Tamil Nadu Police arrested him for allegedly posting false videos about Bihari migrants being mistreated.
Initially inducted into the BJP ahead of last year's Lok Sabha elections, Kashyap was not provided a ticket, leading to his departure. In June, he publicly announced his resignation via video, citing disenchantment with BJP for leveraging his influence but later abandoning him.
