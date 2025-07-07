Left Menu

Turkey's Legal Turmoil: Lawyer Arrest Sparks Dissent

The detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan, highlights Turkey's expanding crackdown on opposition figures. Pehlivan faces fabricated charges of criminal affiliation, aimed at criminalizing legal defense. This situation has intensified political tensions and provoked widespread protests, challenging the independence of Turkey's judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:29 IST
lawyer

The crackdown on opposition in Turkey has taken a controversial turn, as Mehmet Pehlivan, the lawyer for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, remains in detention under charges many claim are baseless. The case is seen as an attempt to criminalise the legal profession and stifle dissent.

Arrested initially in March, Pehlivan's detainment last month under accusations relating to an unspecified criminal organisation comes amidst a widened investigation into the main opposition party, CHP. The upheaval has spurred Turkey's largest protests in a decade and sparked financial instability.

Critics argue that the move to arrest Pehlivan undermines the independence of the judiciary. In defense, President Erdogan's office contends that the judiciary's actions are impartial. However, the case continues to polarize public opinion and draw international attention.

