Senate Calls for Probe on NWS Staffing Impact on Texas Flood Response

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, has initiated a call for a government inquiry into whether job cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS) played a role in its handling of the devastating floods in Central Texas.

Schumer has asked the Department of Commerce to investigate if staff shortages in the NWS's San Antonio office led to delays or reduced accuracy in forecasting the extreme weather and if communication flaws with Kerr County officials occurred. His request came amid local criticism of the NWS's perceived failure to adequately warn residents of the impending threat.

The issue intensified as a major leadership vacancy at the San Antonio office has been left unfilled for months, impacting crucial roles within the team responsible for advanced warning coordination and emergency communication.