EU's Trade Strategy: Displaying Strength in US Negotiations
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for the EU to exhibit strength during trade negotiations with the US. Addressing the European Parliament, she stressed the importance of a robust stance in discussions involving trade and tariffs to ensure Europe's interests are safeguarded.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:29 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday underscored the imperative for the European Union to project strength in its ongoing trade discussions with the United States.
Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen stated, "When the Commission sits down with the United States to negotiate on trade and tariffs, Europe must show strength."
Her remarks highlight a strategic emphasis on ensuring Europe's interests are effectively protected in these critical discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Trade Negotiations in Washington: Chips and Tariffs in Focus
Amazon's Strategic Play: Navigating Tariffs with Luxury Beauty
Germany's Economic Tumble: Tariffs Cast a Shadow on 2025
U.S. and South Korea Seek Quick Resolution on Trade Tariffs
India's Expedited Free Trade Negotiations: A Glimpse into Future Export Growth