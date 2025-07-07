EU's Trade Strategy: Displaying Strength in US Negotiations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday underscored the imperative for the European Union to project strength in its ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen stated, "When the Commission sits down with the United States to negotiate on trade and tariffs, Europe must show strength."

Her remarks highlight a strategic emphasis on ensuring Europe's interests are effectively protected in these critical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)