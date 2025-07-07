Left Menu

BJD Leader Demands Arrest of BJP MLA Over Derogatory Remarks

BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar urged the State Commission for Women in Odisha to arrest BJP MLA Santosh Khatua following his alleged derogatory comments against her. Samantsinghar submitted a memorandum demanding an inquiry and immediate police action, highlighting concerns for her safety and accusing Khatua of misogynistic behavior.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:23 IST
BJD Leader Demands Arrest of BJP MLA Over Derogatory Remarks
BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar has called for the immediate arrest of ruling BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for alleged derogatory remarks made against her. The leader approached the State Commission for Women, submitting a memorandum seeking an inquiry and police intervention.

Samantsinghar claims Khatua's comments are misogynistic and a violation of the law, amounting to an outrage of her modesty. These remarks were allegedly made after she accused Khatua of having connections with illicit poaching activities during a press conference.

The BJD leader has filed multiple complaints, exhorting the commission to act independently and urgently, fearing for her safety. Khatua, however, defended himself by alleging Samantsinghar made unacceptable comments about migrant women.

