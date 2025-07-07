BJD Leader Demands Arrest of BJP MLA Over Derogatory Remarks

BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar has called for the immediate arrest of ruling BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for alleged derogatory remarks made against her. The leader approached the State Commission for Women, submitting a memorandum seeking an inquiry and police intervention.

Samantsinghar claims Khatua's comments are misogynistic and a violation of the law, amounting to an outrage of her modesty. These remarks were allegedly made after she accused Khatua of having connections with illicit poaching activities during a press conference.

The BJD leader has filed multiple complaints, exhorting the commission to act independently and urgently, fearing for her safety. Khatua, however, defended himself by alleging Samantsinghar made unacceptable comments about migrant women.