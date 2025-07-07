Left Menu

Ireland's Trade Optimism: EU-U.S. Deal in Sight

Ireland is optimistic about a potential EU-U.S. trade deal, says Prime Minister Micheál Martin, following talks with the European Commission President. Despite ongoing negotiations, there’s hope for reaching an agreement on a framework this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:07 IST
Ireland's Trade Optimism: EU-U.S. Deal in Sight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

After a recent discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed optimism about the European Union's ability to secure a trade framework deal with the United States this week.

Prime Minister Martin highlighted that both the U.S. and the EU aim to agree on an outline or framework principle agreement soon. However, he acknowledged that several issues still require negotiation.

This development underscores Ireland's commitment to fostering strong transatlantic trade relations amid ongoing global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025