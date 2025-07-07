Ireland's Trade Optimism: EU-U.S. Deal in Sight
Ireland is optimistic about a potential EU-U.S. trade deal, says Prime Minister Micheál Martin, following talks with the European Commission President. Despite ongoing negotiations, there’s hope for reaching an agreement on a framework this week.
After a recent discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed optimism about the European Union's ability to secure a trade framework deal with the United States this week.
Prime Minister Martin highlighted that both the U.S. and the EU aim to agree on an outline or framework principle agreement soon. However, he acknowledged that several issues still require negotiation.
This development underscores Ireland's commitment to fostering strong transatlantic trade relations amid ongoing global economic shifts.
